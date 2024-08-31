Aid Agency Extends Lifeline To Embattled Rohingya Muslims
The plight of the Rohingya Muslims, an ethnic minority group
from Myanmar's Rakhine State, continues to spark a global outcry
and spur humanitarian efforts, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
As a result of the crisis, for the past seven years, more than
1.3 million forcibly displaced people have been struggling to
survive in dire circumstances.
At the end of 2023, around 117.3 million people worldwide were
forcibly displaced due to persecution, conflict, violence, human
rights violations or events seriously disturbing public order,
according to a recent report by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).
Among these are 1.3 million Rohingyas, who are predominantly
Muslim and have lived in Myanmar for generations.
Often described as "the world's most persecuted minority,"
Rohingyas have faced systematic disenfranchisement, discrimination
and targeted persecution by the Myanmar government for decades. The
government does not recognize them as one of the country's official
ethnic groups, leaving them stateless and stripping them of
citizenship rights.
Tensions escalated dramatically between the Rohingya and the
Myanmar government in 2017 following attacks by the Arakan Rohingya
Salvation Army on police checkpoints on Aug. 25. Myanmar's military
responded with a brutal crackdown that has led to widespread
violence, killings and arson.
Described by the UN as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing,"
the Myanmar military's actions have led to a mass exodus, forcing
Rohingyas to seek refuge in neighboring countries including
Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, India and Thailand.
Most live in overcrowded refugee camps in Cox's Bazar district
of Bangladesh, which are among the largest and most densely
populated in the world. Despite a significant influx of aid from
humanitarian agencies, dependency on foreign assistance remains
ongoing and the security situation is dire.
