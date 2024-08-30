Britain Expresses "Deep Concern At Israel's Actions In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 30 (Petra)-- The British declare that it was "deeply concerned" about Israel's continued operation in the occupied West Bank. It cautioned that there was a major risk of instability and that a de-escalation was urgently needed.A spokesperson for the British Foreign Office issued a statement saying, "We continue to call on Israeli authorities to exercise restraint, adhere to international law, and clamp down on the actions of those who seek to inflame tensions."Additionally, the representative stated that the UK "strongly condemns settler violence" and that it is not in anyone's best interest for there to be more unrest and conflict in the occupied West Bank.