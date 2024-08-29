Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Size Projected To Reach USD 17.3 Billion By 2034, At 13.90% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Cell Therapy Market” from 2024-2034 with covered segments By Therapy Type (Allogeneic Cell Therapy and Autologous Cell Therapy), By (Somatic Cell Technology, Cell Immortalization Technology, Vector Technology, Genome Editing Technology, Cell Plasticity Technology, and 3D Technology), By Source (IPSC's, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue, and Neural Stem Cells), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, Neurological, Oncology, Dermatology, and Other), and By Regional Forecast, (2024-2034), which provides the perfect mix of market strategies, and industrial expertise with new cutting-edge technology to give the best experience.

According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global cell therapy manufacturing market size and share value is projected to grow from USD 4.7 Billion in 2024. It is forecasted to reach USD 17.3 Billion by 2034 , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.90% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Report Overview

Cell Therapy Manufacturing involves the production of therapeutic cells that are used to treat a variety of diseases which includes cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune conditions. The process includes harvesting cells, modifying or expanding them, and preparing them for clinical use. Cell therapy is a rapidly advancing field within regenerative medicine, with therapies such as CAR-T cells, stem cells, and T-cell therapies showing significant promise in treating previously incurable conditions.

Manufacturing cell therapies is highly complex and requires stringent control over the environment and processes to ensure product consistency, safety, and efficacy. The need for advanced technologies, specialized facilities, and rigorous quality control makes cell therapy manufacturing a challenging yet critical component of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Competitive Landscape:

The Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:



Pharmicell Co. Ltd.

Merck Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lonza Group

Miltenyi Biotec GmBH

Takara Bio Group

STEMCELL Technologies

Cellular Dynamics International

Becton Dickinson & Company Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Analyst View:

The target market is experiencing a change in favor of automation and digitalization which are essential to guaranteeing the repeatability and scalability of cell therapy products. Further, the target market is being pressured to create adaptable manufacturing techniques that can meet the particular needs if each therapy because to the increase emphasis on personalized treatment.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Adoption of Automation and Digital Technologies

An important factor boosting the target market is the growing use of digital and automated technologies. Automation improves the scalability of cell therapies, streamlines the production process and lowers human error. Artificial intelligence and data analytics are two examples of digital technologies that are being incorporated into manufacturing processes to check quality, increase efficiency, and anticipate any problems before they happen.

Market Trends:

Growing Focus on Allogeneic Therapies

The increasing attention being paid to allogeneic cell therapies which use donor cells instead of patient cells is a significant trend in the industry. Allogeneic therapies offer considerable cost and scalability advantages over autologous therapies, which include using the patient's own cells for production. Further, allogeneic therapies can be mass-produced and stored for off-the-shelf use.

Segmentation:

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market is segmented based on Therapy Type, Technology, Source, Application, and Region.

Therapy Type Insights

This industry includes the following: Allogeneic Cell Therapy and Autologous Cell Therapy. The market growth for allogeneic cell therapy is anticipated to be dominant as this therapy involves using cells from a single, healthy donor to treat multiple patients. This scalability makes allogeneic therapies more efficient and cost-effective to produce at a large scale compared to autologous therapies which require personalized manufacturing for each patient.

Technology Insights

Viral vector technology is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the field of cell and gene therapy continues to expand, the demand for viral vectors has surged, reinforcing their dominance in the market.

Source Insights

Bone Marrow is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the regulatory environment for bone marrow cell therapies is well-established with clear guidelines and standards in place. This regulatory clarity has facilitated the development and commercialization of bone marrow-derived therapies.

Application Insights

Oncology is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the growing prevalence of cancer worldwide has intensified the focus on developing novel treatments that can offer better outcomes for patients.

Recent Development:

In January 2024, Pluri, an Israel-based biotech company, announced it launched a new business division named PluriCDMO that will offer cell therapy manufacturing services as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The new division includes a 47,000-ft2 good manufacturing practice (GMP) cell therapy production facility.

Regional Insights



North America: Innovative cell-based therapies are in high demand due to the increased frequency of chronic diseases, which include neurological disorders, cardiovascular ailments and cancer. North America includes the advantages of a robust academic and research institution network, a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a climate that is conducive to clinical trials. Asia Pacific: The development and commercialization of cell therapies is the driving force behind an increasing number of partnerships and collaborations between regional biotech enterprises and multinational corporations in this region. There is a significant need for cell-based therapies due to the region's high patient population and the increased incidence of chronic diseases.

