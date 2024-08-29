EU monarchy plans on severing diplomatic relations with African nations

(MENAFN) Denmark has decided to shut down its embassies in Burkina Faso and Mali, citing the current military regimes in both countries as a barrier to meaningful engagement. The Danish announced this strategic shift on Monday, emphasizing a new approach to its partnerships with nations in the Sahel region.



Both Burkina Faso and Mali have been under military control since 2020 and 2022, respectively. The military leaders in these countries have justified their coups by criticizing the previous civilian governments' inability to address ongoing jihadist insurgencies. Following these takeovers, the new military authorities have severed defense relationships with several Western nations, including France, their former colonial power, and have sought closer ties with Russia instead.



In light of these developments, the Danish Foreign Ministry has concluded that the current political climate in the Sahel region offers limited opportunities for cooperation. As a result, Denmark will be scaling back its diplomatic presence in Burkina Faso and Mali, reallocating its resources to bolster its influence in other parts of Africa.



Copenhagen plans to enhance its diplomatic engagement by strengthening its embassies in Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana. Additionally, Denmark will establish new embassies in Senegal, Tunisia, and Rwanda. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen stated that this realignment is aimed at positioning Denmark as a compelling alternative to the growing influence of China and Russia on the African continent.



The Danish government has also committed to providing more substantial support for EU initiatives in Africa starting in 2025. This support will focus on regional free trade, green infrastructure projects, and digitalization efforts, reflecting Denmark’s strategic interests in countering external influences and fostering stronger ties with African nations.



This shift in Denmark’s diplomatic strategy underscores the broader geopolitical contest for influence in Africa, where traditional Western powers are grappling with the expanding presence of Chinese and Russian interests.

