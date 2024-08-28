Electricity Minister Reviews Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant Progress With Rosatom Officials

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) of Electricity and Mahmoud Esmat met with Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and Atomstroyexport President Andrey Petrov at the Dabaa nuclear power site. The meeting focused on the latest developments in the project, reaffirming both sides' commitment to executing it according to the highest international standards.

Discussions centred on expediting the project's implementation and emphasized the importance of continued close coordination to ensure success. The commitment to the work plan, timelines, and schedules was highlighted, aligning with Egypt's Vision 2030 for the nuclear energy sector.

The Dabaa nuclear power plant is a key national project, aimed at meeting the increasing demand for electricity, enhancing energy security, supporting sustainable development, creating diverse job opportunities, and boosting economic growth. The project reflects the success of the strategic partnership between Egypt and Russia, rooted in their long-standing relations.

The meeting also reviewed progress, achievements, and updates across engineering, technical, administrative, and human resource training aspects. This aligns with the policy to diversify electricity generation sources and the energy mix strategy.

Both sides stressed the importance of ongoing field visits to monitor the project's latest developments. Continuous coordination is crucial to ensure the project's completion, embodying the historic relations between Egypt and Russia and the cooperation among all parties involved in Egypt's peaceful nuclear program for electricity generation. The high morale and strong spirit among participants at the project site were also highlighted.

Minister Esmat emphasized Egypt's leading role in nuclear energy and its significant potential in various scientific fields, crucial for sustainable development. He noted that this visit marks the third to the Dabaa site in recent weeks, reflecting the state's interest and the project's importance in achieving stability and improving service quality for the unified grid.