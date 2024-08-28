Dubai: Race In A Mall? Summer Surprises Wraps Up 'Biggest Edition' With Mega Discounts, Free Events

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 7:48 PM

UAE residents and visitors can avail staycations and dining for less, experience live performances and gaming festivals, and get shopping discounts of up to 90 per cent as Dubai Summer Surprises wraps up its biggest edition on September 1.

After 65 days of Dubai Summer Surprises, residents and visitors in UAE have a final opportunity to grab deals and attend city-wide concerts, raffle draws and fitness events in a grand finale, hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

Indoor mall run

On September 1, Dubai Festival City Mall will transform into a race track. Three courses spanning 2.5km, 5km, and 10km will be open to fitness enthusiasts or recreational runners of all ages and skill levels.

Runners can sprint alongside family and friends, or aim to beat their personal best. Registration is now open through DSS indoor run website.

Up to 90% discount

In DSS final sale, shoppers can get up to 90 per cent off at over 550 brands across more than 2,500 outlets. Plus, savvy shoppers can stock up on school essentials with Back to School deals at leading stores.

Families can also join gaming festival in Nakheel Mall, a music, light, and projection show in Dubai Festival City Mall, Minecraft activities in Ibn Battuta Mall, and a free slide at Mercato Mall.

Shoppers can also look out for Dubai's favourite character Modesh at The View and Dragon Mart on August 31, and at Mall of the Emirates on September 1.

Summer restaurant week

At more than 60 dining destinations in Dubai, limited-edition menus will offer signature dishes till September 1. Participating venues are offering two-course lunch menus for Dh95, three-course dinner meals at Dh150, and select breakfast menus for just Dh69. Booking can be done via OpenTable for restaurants ranging from Michelin-starred ones to neighbourhood favourites.

What's on at the cinemas

Families can enjoy the final schedule of family-friendly screenings as part of Movie Magic until September 1, in Roxy Cinemas. On August 31, Egyptian comic Saleh El Nawawy will bring a stand-up comedy show to Roxy Xtreme at Dubai Hills Mall.

Children can also watch family entertainer Magic Phil's one-man show in Dubai Hills Mall on 31 August. Meanwhile, Lego lovers can explore a pop-up Legoland Dubai activation until September 1.

Modesh and Dana will appear at Roxy Cinemas across the city. In celebration of Modesh's milestone 25th anniversary this year, daily giveaways will give visitors and residents 25 ways to win 25 prizes.

Prizes can also be won with the ongoing Scratch and Win promotion and Lucky Seats campaign.



Up to 1 million Skywards Miles upon spend of Dh50 at participating outlets, as well as extra Skywards miles when paying with a partner credit card and triple Miles for new customers

DSS Share Millionaire: Win 1 million Share points or a Jaguar F Pace in a raffle draw at City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates.

Dubai's Festival City Mall's Spend and Win: Spend Dh300 for a chance to win Lexus hybrid SUVs and daily instant prizes

Slide into Summer Surprises: Spend Dh200 at Mercato Shopping Mall or Town Centre Jumeirah for a chance to get Dh5,000 in weekly draws.

Spend and Win: Spend Dh300 in Wafi city for a chance to win 22.2CT diamond necklace and earrings set in 18CT white gold, valued at Dh70,000

Shoppers who make three purchases at participating outlets can also win Dh10,000 in Tickit points

Shoppers can win a GAC GS8 2024 when they spend Dh200 or more at 18 participating malls across the Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) A massive prize worth up to Dh20,000 is up for grabs for everyone who logs on to the Dubai Summer Surprises website and registers till September 1

Raffle draws, prizes to be wonStaycations, dining for less

The exclusive DSS Entertainer is up for grabs with 7,000 buy-one-get-one-free (BOGOF) offers valid for three months from the date of activation. At Dh195, the DSS Entertainer is redeemable every day of the week. Users can share these exclusive voucher offers with up to three friends.



Shaan will bring Bollywood's eternal melodies to the Coca-Cola Arena stage on August 31.

Reza Sadeghi, Iranian pop sensation, will perform in Zabeel Theatre on August 29.

Cover songs, rock anthems will echo in the Coca Cola Arena stage on September 1 with Filipino band Parokya Ni Edgar set to perform.

Residents can enjoy a night of laughter hosted by GCC's first Filipina stand-up comedian Imah Dumagay at Zabeel Theatre on August 31, featuring comedian Tom Alban's debut performance and an opening act by Arab-Irish comedian Sahar Ali.

Another comedy experience awaits visitors to Zabeel Theatre with the venue's first-ever Sudanese Comedy Night on 1 September, featuring Awad Shakespeare, Amouri, Young Doony, Mohamed Ali, and Rizqa. Families can join the free-to-attend celebration of the written and spoken word in City Centre Mirdif on August 30 and 31 with Stories Alive by Emirates Literature Foundation. The free-to-attend sessions will feature renowned children's authors Kathy Urban and Lamya Tawfik, as well as mesmerising musical performances.

Authors, musicians, comedy stars

