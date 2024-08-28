Coherent Unveils High-Efficiency Lasers For Silicon Photonics Transceivers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today the launch of new high-efficiency continuous wave (CW) distributed feedback (DFB) lasers. Specifically engineered for silicon photonics transceiver modules, this innovative laser family represents a leap forward in indium phosphide (InP) laser technology.









Image 1. 70 mW CW InP Laser Diode Chip.

Designed to operate in the O-band (1310 nm region), the Coherent CW InP lasers redefine the capabilities of silicon photonics modulators used in 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers. These transceivers are on the forward edge of data transmission technology, crucially addressing the explosive bandwidth demands brought on by the rapid adoption of machine learning networks within AI-driven data centers.

Unparalleled Power Efficiency for a New Era of Connectivity

Featuring a proprietary low series-resistance design, the Coherent CW lasers achieve approximately 15% greater power efficiency compared with the current industry standard. This breakthrough addresses the critical demand for reduced power consumption in silicon photonics transceivers, providing customers with a clear edge in operational efficiency.

“Our new family of CW lasers for silicon photonics is creating a wave of excitement among industry leaders,” said Dr. Kou-Wei Wang, Vice President of InP Directly Modulated Lasers & Photodiodes.“By lowering power consumption, we're addressing one of the most pressing challenges faced by our customers today. And with our upcoming expansion to a state-of-the-art 6-inch InP fab in Sherman, Texas, by 2026, we expect production capacity to be 5x our current production rate, a significant ramp given the complexity of this material. We are committed to leading the market with technology and supply chain capacity as our customers increase demand in the InP laser sector.”

A New Standard in Laser Technology

The first offering in this revolutionary laser family is a 70 mW 1310 nm laser, designed for uncooled, non-hermetic operation up to an impressive 85°C junction temperature. Commercial shipments of this laser begin in September 2024. Coherent will release a higher-power laser for cooled operations, along with lasers tailored for the CWDM grid, in 2025.

These lasers are not just efficient, they are robust. They offer exceptional reliability, thanks to the elimination of aluminum in the active quantum-well region.

About Coherent

