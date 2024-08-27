New York's Met Museum: World's Artistic Heritage Under One Roof

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Abdullah Al-Enzi

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, known as "The Met," stands out as the most significant and largest cultural landmark in the US, and offers art enthusiasts and history lovers an immersive experience where they witness the convergence of different eras and civilizations in one place.

The Met -- the fourth largest museum in the world -- shines with its extraordinary collection of diverse artworks from all over the world, boasting over two million pieces, some dating back 5,000 years.

Founded in 1870, The Met has continued to inspire and attract millions of visitors annually through its timeless collections, events, and educational programs.

It also provides a comprehensive research library with over a million volumes and an extensive range of publications and catalogs. (end)

ast













MENAFN27082024000071011013ID1108604781