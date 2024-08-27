Death rate from West Nile virus in Spanish province of Seville rises to 5 in past month

(MENAFN) The death toll from the West Nile virus in the southern Spanish province of Seville has risen to 5 in the past month, according to officials. On Monday, the Regional Ministry of and Families of Andalusia confirmed that two additional deaths occurred in the town of Coria del Rio, increasing the total number of fatalities in the province. The victims, ranging in age from 71 to 87, reflect the severe impact of the virus on older individuals.



The virus has been reported in several towns across Seville, including Dos Hermanas, Los Palacios y Villafranca, Coria del Rio, Gerena, and Carmona. In total, there have been 10 reported cases of the West Nile virus in these areas, resulting in five deaths. Three individuals have been discharged after treatment, while two patients remain hospitalized and are continuing their recovery.



This year, the Andalusian health authorities have documented a total of 40 cases of West Nile virus. The increase in reported cases highlights the ongoing public health challenge posed by the virus, which is transmitted to humans through mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds.



The symptoms of the West Nile virus include fever, headache, tiredness, body aches, nausea, and vomiting. As the virus continues to spread, local health officials are working to manage and contain the outbreak, emphasizing the importance of mosquito control and public awareness to prevent further infections.

