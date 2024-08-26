Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Odesa Region Grows To Seven

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those in Russia's attack on the Odesa region has increased to seven people, including three children.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office wrote this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

“According to the investigation, on the morning of August 26, the Russian launched a combined attack on the Odesa region. The enemy targeted the civilian and infrastructure of the region. According to preliminary information, seven residents, including two boys aged 7 and 10, and a 10-year-old girl, sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of the attack. Medical assistance is being provided to the injured,” the statement said.

According to the PGO, the Russian strikes damaged residential buildings, outbuildings and vehicles.

Emergency services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are recording another war crime of the Russian Federation.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code) has been launched.

As reported, Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said that four people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured in the Russian missile strike.