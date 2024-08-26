Experience The Future Of Business Education At The MBA + Master's Tour Dubai

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM

Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 12:52 PM

Are you ready to take your career to the next level? GMAC Tours is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated MBA + Master's Tour , coming to Dubai on August 29, and you're invited to join this exclusive event where top business from around the globe will showcase their top educational programmes. This is a golden opportunity for aspiring professionals to connect directly with admissions representatives from elite institutions like NYU Abu Dhabi, Cambridge, Oxford, London Business School, and the University of Toronto Rotman, all in one place!

GMAC Tours specialises in creating curated business school events that offer unparalleled access to leading institutions. Students can engage in insightful meetups with admissions representatives, attend valuable MBA Talks, and receive personalised feedback through Resume/CV Clinics. This is your chance to explore the best programmes, ask crucial questions, and network with influential figures in the business education landscape.

Why Attend?

Engage with Leading Business Schools: Meet face-to-face with admissions decision-makers from prestigious programs. Discover which business schools align with your career aspirations and gain insights beyond what you can find online.

Gain Valuable Insights: Participate in intimate meetups with admissions reps and a small group of peers, attend MBA Talks for application tips and career advice, and benefit from personalized feedback during our Resume/CV Clinics.

Network and Connect: Join a dynamic Networking Fair to interact with representatives from top universities, current students, alumni, and industry advisors. This is your chance to build valuable connections and expand your professional network.

Exclusive Incentives and Offers:

Be Among the First 25 Attendees: Receive a $25 Amazon Gift Card and enjoy complimentary food and drinks throughout the event.

Win Big: Enter for a chance to win a GMAT Exam Voucher worth $275. One lucky attendee will be selected!

Unlock the B-School Success Bundle: Post-event, all attendees will receive an exclusive bundle featuring:

MBA Scholarships Guide by BusinessBecause

10 per cent off GMAT exam prep

15 per cent off GMAC business fundamentals

Special Deals from Advisors

The Preparation Review Learning Centre: Enjoy a FREE strategy session on the GMAT or Executive Course.

One Attempt: Get a 10 per cent discount on the GMAT regular course.

UniHawk: Receive 20 per cent off GMAT sign-up for booth visitors.

Event Details:

Date: August 29, 2024

Location: Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Rd, near Financial Metro Station, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Time: 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM

Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to advance your career and explore top business programmes. Join on August 29 to unlock the doors to your future success. Secure your spot today and get ready for a day of inspiration, networking, and valuable insights.

Register now and save your spot! Sign up now for free .