Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside French embassy in Moscow to show solidarity with Durov

(MENAFN) In a show of solidarity with Telegram founder Pavel Durov, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the French embassy in Moscow, bringing with them an array of paper planes symbolizing the chat platform's logo. This demonstration comes in response to Durov's recent detention in Paris, which has sparked widespread outrage both in Russia and internationally.



Durov, who holds citizenship in France, the UAE, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, was arrested on Saturday at Paris-Le Bourget Airport. French authorities have reportedly charged him with insufficient moderation of Telegram, alleging that the platform’s encryption and lack of cooperation with law enforcement contribute to its misuse by criminals. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday evening.



The protest in Moscow saw supporters of Durov decorate the French embassy's surroundings with paper airplanes, a nod to Telegram's branding. Among the protestors was Vladislav Davankov, Deputy Speaker of the Russian State Duma, who has publicly called for Durov's immediate release. Davankov criticized the arrest as potentially politically motivated and expressed concerns that it could be an attempt to access Telegram’s user data.



The arrest has provoked a strong reaction from various quarters. Notably, US tech billionaire Elon Musk has joined the chorus of voices calling for Durov's release, using the hashtag #FreePavel. Musk’s intervention highlights growing international concern over the potential impact on freedom of speech.



Ekaterina Mizulina, head of Russia’s Safe Internet League, has suggested that the French authorities' actions may not be entirely independent. She described Durov’s arrest as part of a broader continuation of US sanctions policies, further inflaming tensions surrounding the case.



The Moscow protest reflects the broader international discontent with Durov's detention, emphasizing the global stakes involved in this high-profile case. As Durov's legal battle continues, the symbolic use of paper planes has become a powerful emblem of the campaign to secure his release and underscore the platform's significance to its users worldwide.

MENAFN26082024000045015687ID1108600630