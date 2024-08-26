Elon Musk responds to Durov’s detention

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the renowned tech entrepreneur, has called for the immediate release of Telegram founder Pavel Durov following his arrest in Paris. Durov was detained on Saturday at Paris-Le Bourget Airport, shortly after arriving from Baku, Azerbaijan. French authorities have accused the 39-year-old dual Russian-French national of being complicit in various crimes allegedly facilitated through his messaging platform, citing insufficient content moderation as a key issue.



Musk, who recently acquired Twitter (now X), voiced his support for Durov via his social media platform. He shared a video clip featuring Durov discussing online free speech with American journalist Tucker Carlson. In his post, Musk used the hashtag #FreePavel to highlight his stance on the matter. Alongside the video, Musk expressed his disapproval of the situation with a comment suggesting a dystopian future for free speech in Europe, stating, “POV: It’s 2030 in Europe and you’re being executed for liking a meme.”



Further underscoring his concern, Musk reacted to a post listing countries where free speech is reportedly under threat, including France. He described the situation as indicative of “Dangerous times,” reflecting his apprehension about global trends affecting freedom of expression.



Durov, who holds citizenship in the United Arab Emirates, Saint Kitts and Nevis, France, and his native Russia, arrived in Paris with a bodyguard and an assistant, planning to spend an evening in the city. French media reports suggest he had dinner plans in Paris that were abruptly interrupted by his detention.



The Russian embassy in Paris has stated it is monitoring the situation closely but has yet to receive an official request for assistance. As the international community, including prominent figures like Musk, rallies around Durov, the case highlights ongoing debates about free speech and the responsibilities of tech platforms in managing content.

