EU tightens trap on Telegram

(MENAFN) The recent arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France marks a significant escalation in the European Union's concerted effort to challenge the privacy-focused messaging app and its Russian entrepreneur. This arrest, which took place at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday as Durov arrived from Azerbaijan, is the latest development in an ongoing EU campaign against Telegram. French authorities plan to charge Durov with complicity in drug trafficking, pedophilia offenses, and fraud, citing Telegram’s alleged shortcomings in content moderation and its strong encryption tools as reasons for enabling criminal activity.



The crackdown on Telegram has evolved over the years, beginning with targeted actions by individual EU member states and culminating in broader, EU-wide measures. This article provides an overview of the steps leading up to the current situation.



**2021: Germany's Push for Action**



In 2021, the call for action against Telegram gained momentum following an incident in Germany where a group of radical anti-vaxxers, allegedly plotting violence, was linked to discussions on the platform. German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann advocated for an EU-wide approach to address Telegram’s role in facilitating extremist activities. He argued that a unified EU stance would be more effective than isolated national efforts.



During the coronavirus pandemic, dissatisfaction with Telegram’s handling of anti-lockdown protests grew among German officials. They criticized Telegram for its refusal to ban content related to lockdown protests and threats of violence. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser expressed frustration with Durov’s lack of cooperation, warning that Germany would not tolerate the platform's non-compliance with local regulations.

