Top Russian MP pressures France to free Telegram creator

(MENAFN) In response to the recent detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France, Deputy Speaker of the Russian State Duma, Vladislav Davankov, has demanded the immediate release of the prominent tech entrepreneur. Durov, a dual Russian-French national, was apprehended on Saturday at Paris-Le Bourget Airport, with French authorities alleging that the platform's insufficient content moderation and encryption tools have facilitated criminal activity.



In a Telegram post early Sunday morning, Davankov defended Durov’s contributions to digital innovation, stating, “Hardly anyone else has done more for the development of digital services in Russia and the world.” He criticized the arrest as potentially politically motivated and expressed concern that it could be a pretext to access Telegram users' personal information.



Davankov has urged Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to formally request Durov’s release from French custody. He suggested that if Paris refuses to comply, efforts should be made to facilitate Durov’s transfer to either the United Aarab Emirates or Russia, provided he consents. The Deputy Speaker argued that similar allegations are often leveled against other messaging platforms without leading to the detention of their owners, and asserted that such actions should not be taken in Durov’s case.



Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that the Russian Embassy in Paris is actively addressing the situation.



Pavel Durov, born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) in 1984, is a well-known figure in the tech industry. He first gained prominence with the creation of VKontakte (VK), a social media platform often likened to 'Russia’s Facebook,' before launching Telegram in 2013. The messaging app has since amassed over 950 million monthly active users.

