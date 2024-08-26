Kharge Son's Trust Allotted CA Plot As Per KIADB Norms, Says Karnataka Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 26 (IANS) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil on Monday said that the Siddhartha Vihara Education Trust, headed by President Mallikarjuna Kharge's son Rahul Kharge, was allotted a CA (civic amenity) plot at Hi-Tech Defence and Aerospace Park at a prescribed price, in accordance with the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) norms.

Responding to questions from reporters, the minister dismissed allegations made by BJP leader Lahar Singh Siroya, asserting that no rules were violated in the process.

"Rahul Kharge is an IIT who has expressed his intention to establish a Research and Development centre on the allotted land. His family has a longstanding involvement in various educational activities. Under KIADB norms, CA plots can be used for setting up R&D centres, centres of excellence, technical institutes, skill development centres, government offices, banks, hospitals, hotels, petrol stations, canteens, and residential facilities. Any interested and eligible can apply for it and allotments will be made after recommendations from the state-level Single Window Committee," Patil said.

"In this case, Rahul Kharge has not been allotted an industrial plot at the Aerospace Park but a CA plot for establishing an R&D centre at a prescribed price, with no discounts given."

Patil also took the opportunity to criticise the previous BJP government, highlighting that it had allotted 116 acres of land to the Chanakya University in an industrial area for a mere Rs 50 crore, resulting in a Rs 137 crore loss to the state exchequer.

"It would be good if Lahar Singh raises concerns about this issue as well," he remarked.

The minister emphasised that since he took office, a more transparent system has been implemented, where CA plots are allotted only after the state-level Single Window Committee approval.

"Additionally, for the first time, we have introduced a 24.10 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes in the allotment of CA plots," Patil noted.

He advised Lahar Singh to consider these facts before making baseless allegations. The BJP Rajya Sabha member had questioned the land allotment to the Congress President's family in the Defence and Aerospace Park.

"When did the Kharge family become aerospace entrepreneurs to be eligible for Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land? How did the Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil consent to this allocation in March 2024? Is this about misuse of power, nepotism, and conflict of interest?" Siroya questioned.

He said that it has come to light that Siddhartha Vihara Trust run by Mallikarjun Kharge's family, has been allocated five acres of KIADB land out of a total of 45.94 acres meant for civic amenities, under the SC quota, in the Defence and Aerospace Park.

"Interestingly, those who are trustees include Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife Radhabai Kharge; his son-in-law and Gulbarga MP Radhakrishna; another son and minister in the Karnataka government Priyank Kharge; another son Rahul Kharge among others. Is this about misuse of power, nepotism, or conflict of interest?" he questioned.