Infrastructure Facility Is Damaged In Lutsk As Result Of Missile Strike, One Person Is Killed
8/26/2024 5:17:26 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lutsk, an infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a Russian attack, and one person was killed.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk on Telegram .
According to him,“as a result of an enemy attack, an infrastructure facility in Lutsk was damaged. There is currently information about one dead person.”
As Ukrinform previously reported, on the morning of August 26, an apartment building in Lutsk was damaged in a Russian attack.
