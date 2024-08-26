Infrastructure Facility Is Damaged In Lutsk As Result Of Missile Strike, One Person Is Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lutsk, an infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a Russian attack, and one person was killed.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk on Telegram .

According to him,“as a result of an enemy attack, an infrastructure facility in Lutsk was damaged. There is currently information about one dead person.”

Explosions ring out in, Vinnytsia region overnight Sat -

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the morning of August 26, an apartment building in Lutsk was damaged in a Russian attack.