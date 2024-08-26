Railroad Is Partially De-Energized Due To Enemy Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrzaliznytsia (railroad) announced several power outages in different regions of the country due to a large-scale missile attack.

According to Ukrinform, UZ wrote about it in Telegram .

“Due to a large-scale enemy attack, we have several blackouts in different regions. Backup diesel locomotives have been withdrawn, all long-distance trains will continue to run,” the message says.

Infrastructure facility is damaged inas result of missile strike, one person is killed

Currently, suburban electric train traffic is also delayed, and power engineers are already working on the ground. City Express in Kyiv and Dnipro is running on schedule.

As reported, air alert was declared throughout Ukraine on the morning of August 26.

Photo: UZ