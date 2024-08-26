Man Killed In Dnipro Region As Result Of Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least one person was killed in the Dnipro region as a result of a Russian attack, and several fires broke out.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“In the morning, the aggressor massively attacked the region . Explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi and Kryvyi Rih districts. Thank you for the work of air defense! However, unfortunately, the enemy terror did not go without consequences. Preliminary, there is one dead, a 69-year-old man,” Lysak wrote.

He also informed about several fires, including a fire in a country house.

As Ukrinform reported, a massive air attack by Russia has been going on since the morning of August 26. Several regions have suffered damage and casualties.

The photo is illustrative