UAE: Discount Nol Cards, Limited-Edition Ice Cream On Dubai Metro's 15Th Anniversary

As Dubai Metro celebrates 15 years, residents can look forward to limited-edition items, special events, discounted Nol cards and more. The Metro is one of Dubai's iconic means of public transport, with the station announcement serving as nostalgia for many residents, who have witnessed its change over the years. The driverless train first went down the tracks on September 9, 2009 (09/09/09).

Under the theme "15 Years on Track," Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will celebrate the occasion with a range of entertainment activities, surprises, and initiatives to bring joy to residents and visitors from all over the world.

Limited edition post stamps issued by Emirates Post

Special edition Nol card with exclusive design by Lego Middle East and 15th anniversary campaign logo

Metro-related souvenirs by Al Jaber Gallery

Celebration hosted by Legoland Dubai on 21 September 2024. The event is for 'Metro babies' – children born on September 9 (in the years 2009 to 2023). Registration must be done through the RTA website

Limited edition Metro-shaped Igloo ice cream will be sold. 5,000 of these icecreams will have a special code on the sticks, that can be shown to win 1 of 5,000 Nol Terhaal discount cards Musical performances at Metro stations from September 21 to September 27 by Emirati and international musicians as part of the 4th Dubai Metro Music Festival organised by Brand Dubai

What you can expect from Metro's 15th anniversary

