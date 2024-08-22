Heritage Highland Farms Launches Fall Tailgate Packages Featuring Premium Meats And Seafood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Heritage Highland Farms offers high-quality Scottish Highland beef, and has expanded to include these additional meats and seafood.

- Matt Vermeersch, partner, Heritage Highland Farms

YALE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heritage Highland Farms , renowned for its sustainably raised Scottish Highland beef and partnerships with leading producers, is excited to announce the launch of its Fall Tailgate Packages . Perfect for football season, these packages offer a carefully curated selection of premium meats and seafood, ideal for elevating any tailgate or homegating experience.

As autumn approaches, tailgating becomes a cherished tradition, and Heritage Highland Farms is here to make sure it's celebrated with the best quality food. The Fall Tailgate Packages include:

.Premium Ribeye Steaks: Grass-fed, grass-finished, and richly marbled for an unbeatable flavor.

.Chicken Breasts: Tender, juicy, and sourced from Greener Pastures, known for its commitment to sustainable farming practices.

.Norwegian Salmon: Wild-caught and flash-frozen to preserve the fresh, delicate taste of the North Sea.

.Hickory Bacon: A savory, smoky favorite from Berkwood Farms, adding the perfect touch to any tailgate dish.

.And More: Additional hand-selected items that reflect the quality and sustainability of Heritage Highland Farms.

“We wanted to create a package that speaks to the heart of the season-bringing people together over great food while supporting sustainable farming practices,” said Matt Vermeersch, partner at Heritage Highland Farms.“Whether you're at the stadium or celebrating at home, our Fall Tailgate Packages are designed to impress and satisfy.”

Heritage Highland Farms has partnered with local and international producers, including Berkwood Farms, Wixter Seafood, and Greener Pastures, to ensure that every item in these packages meets the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

The Fall Tailgate Packages are available for a limited time and can be ordered directly from the Heritage Highland Farms website at HeritageHighlandFarms.

For more information or to place an order, visit HeritageHighlandFarms/collections.

About Heritage Highland Farms

Heritage Highland Farms was founded by three Scottish Highland family farms in Iowa, dedicated to raising grass-fed, grass-finished beef. The farm partners with other like-minded producers to offer a selection of sustainably sourced, high-quality meats and seafood. With a commitment to ethical farming practices and exceptional taste, Heritage Highland Farms is the premier choice for discerning meat lovers.

