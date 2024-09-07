Abu Dhabi: Partial Closure Announced On Dubai-Al Ain Road For Over A Month
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 2:42 PM
Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 11:18 PM
A road closure has been announced on Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan street, the road that connects Dubai to Al Ain.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The road in Al Tiwayya area will be closed from September 8 (12am) to October 24, authorities said in a post on X. Traffic will be diverted to the opposite side.
Abu Dhabi Mobility also announced a partial road closure of Zayed the First street from September 8 (12am) to September 9 (5am). The closure will be on the two right lanes.
Another road that will be partially closed is Nahyan the First Street, from September 8 to October 8, with the two left lanes being closed.
ALSO READ:
Dubai: Two new bridges open on Al Khail Road; travel time to soon be cut by 30%
Dubai-Sharjah traffic worsens as schools reopen; residents leave home up to 2 hours early
Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control malfunctions on major road
MENAFN07092024000049011007ID1108648010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.