Israeli Strikes In Gaza Kill More Than A Dozen As Polio Vaccinations Continue

Deir Al-Balah, Gaza Strip: Israeli air raids in the Gaza Strip killed more than a dozen people overnight into Saturday, hospital and local authorities said, as workers wrapped up the second phase of an urgent polio vaccination campaign designed to prevent a large-scale outbreak.

The vaccination drive was launched after health officials confirmed the first polio case in the Palestinian enclave in 25 years, in a 10-month-old boy whose leg is now paralyzed.

The nine-day campaign by the U.N. health agency and partners aims to vaccinate 640,000 children, an ambitious effort during an aggression that has destroyed Gaza's health care system and much of its infrastructure.

The third phase of vaccinations is in the north.

A child receives a vaccination for polio in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on September 5, 2024. Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP.

Israel, meanwhile, kept up its military offensive.

In central Gaza's urban refugee camp of Nuseirat, Al-Awda Hospital said it received the bodies of nine people killed in two separate air raids.

One hit a residential building, killing four people and wounding at least 10, while five people were killed in a strike on a house in western Nuseirat.

Separately, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, central Gaza's main hospital, said a woman and her two children were killed in a strike on a house in the nearby urban refugee camp of Bureij.

In northern Gaza, an airstrike on a school-turned-shelter for displaced people in the town of Jabaliya killed at least four people and wounded about two dozen others, according to Gaza's Civil Defense authority.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. The ministry says more than 94,000 people have been wounded.

Violence has also spiked in the occupied West Bank.

A dayslong military operation in Jenin left dozens of dead. "They (Israeli forces) besieged the area and brought in bulldozers. As you see, they destroyed the whole area," said a resident, Mahmoud Al Razi.

On Friday, a 13-year-old girl and an American protester were reported shot and killed in separate incidents in the West Bank.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, who also holds Turkish nationality, died after being shot in the head by Israeli soldiers, two Palestinian doctors said.

The body of Turkish-American Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26 lies in a hospital morgue in Nablus on September 7, 2024. Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP.

She had been demonstrating against Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Witnesses said she had posed no threat to Israeli forces and was shot during a moment of calm following earlier clashes.

The White House has said it was "deeply disturbed” by the killing and called on Israel to investigate.

Her family in a statement said that "given the circumstances of Aysenur's killing, an Israeli investigation is not adequate” and urged President Joe Biden to order an independent investigation.

They called the recent university graduate a "ray of sunshine” and an advocate for human dignity.

Separately, Palestinian health officials said Israeli fire killed 13-year-old Bana Laboom in the village of Qaryout.

The Israeli military said an initial inquiry indicated that security forces had been deployed to disperse a riot involving Palestinian and Israeli civilians that "included mutual rock hurling.”

More than 500,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, a territory stolen by Israel in1967.

Israeli raids, and attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians have left more than 690 Palestinians dead since the war on Gaza began in October, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel has been under increasing pressure from the United States and other allies to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on continued Israeli control of the Philadelphi corridor, a narrow band along Gaza's border with Egypt where Israel claims Hamas smuggles weapons. Both Egypt and Hamas deny it.

Hamas has accused Israel of dragging out negotiations by issuing new demands. Hamas has offered to release all hostages in return for an end to the war, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile militants - broadly the terms called for under an outline for a deal put forward by Biden in July.

Along the border with Lebanon, near-daily clashes continue between Israeli forces and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

An Israeli drone strike hit a Lebanese Civil Defense team that was fighting a fire in the town of Froun, killing three volunteers and wounding two others, Lebanon's Health Ministry said.

The blaze was sparked by a previous Israeli strike, the statement said. There was no comment from the Israeli military on the strike.