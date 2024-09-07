Dubai Traffic: Accident On Ras Al Khor St Motorists Alerted

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 7:14 PM

Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 7:24 PM

Dubai have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on the emirate's Ras Al Khor St.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on Ras Al Khor St. after Dubai Dubai Design District. The accident occurred on the road heading towards Al Khail Rd.

Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious.

