Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Here are 10 amazing quotes to share

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesh Chaturthi happens on September 7 this year. Lord Ganesha's birthday is celebrated as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chavithi, Ganeshotsav, or Vinayagar Chaturthi. He is the wise, prosperous, and lucky deity. Send friends and family these 10 wonderful quotes.



"May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you eternal bliss and peace."

"Worship Lord Ganesha this Ganesh Chaturthi and seek his blessings for a prosperous future."

"With the blessings of Ganesha, may you overcome all difficulties and achieve success."

"Let us bow to Lord Ganesha and seek his guidance in every endeavour we undertake."

"May the wisdom of Lord Ganesha guide you on the path of righteousness."

"Ganesha is not just an idol, he is the embodiment of faith and devotion."

"In the presence of Lord Ganesha, may you find joy, peace, and prosperity."

"Ganesha teaches us to be humble, wise, and patient. May his blessings be with you."

"May Lord Ganesha bless you with the strength to face life's challenges."

"Embrace the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi with love, devotion, and positivity."