7 Rohingyas, 10 Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Tripura

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Sep 7 (IANS) Security forces arrested seven Rohingyas, including two women, and 10 Bangladesh nationals from different parts of Tripura during the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

An Indian tout was also arrested for helping the Bangladeshi citizens enter the country illegally.

A officer said that four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Dharmanagar in North Tripura district adjoining Assam on Saturday.

The seven Rohingyas were arrested on Friday night after the police laid a joint check-post with the Border Security Force (BSF) troopers at Amtali on the outskirts of Agartala following a tip-off, the officer said.

Also, six Bangladesh nationals and the Indian tout were arrested by the police from Karbook in Gomati district in southern Tripura on Friday night.

During interrogation, both the Rohingyas and the Bangladesh nationals told the security officials that they illegally entered Tripura in order to go to other parts of the country in search of jobs with the help of touts.

In the last three months, over 332 Bangladeshi nationals and 41 Rohingyas were arrested by the Government Railway Police, BSF, and Tripura Police from the Agartala railway station and other parts of Tripura after they illegally entered the country.

After the unrest began in Bangladesh in June this year, security along the India-Bangladesh borders has been tightened further to check infiltration from the neighbouring country.