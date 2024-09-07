OIC Condemns Israel's Killing Of Turkish-American Activist

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the escalation of the Israeli forces' crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

It added that this includes the killing of 26-years-old Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi during a peaceful demonstration against settlement policies in Beita, south of Nablus, on Friday, in addition to the killing of 13-year-old Bana Amjad Bakr during extremist settler on the village of Qaryut, south of Nablus, while they were under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

In a statement, the OIC held the Israeli entity responsible for these heinous crimes, describing them as an extension of the Israeli forces' daily genocidal and organized terrorism crimes against Palestinian civilians, in gross violation of all international laws, norms, and relevant United Nations resolutions.

The OIC called for the formation of an independent international commission to investigate these crimes and hold the perpetrators accountable.

The organization also emphasized the need for the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities and enforce its resolutions.

This includes an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, along with ending the colonial settlement policies and illegal Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.