Safadi, German Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties, War In Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Thursday discussed with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock war in Gaza and bilateral relations.

Safadi and his German counterpart discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and end the resulting humanitarian catastrophe, according to a Foreign statement.

Safadi warned against the consequences of the Israeli war on Gaza and its military operations in the occupied West Bank.

Safadi emphasized the need for effective international measures to deter the aggressive actions of the Israeli government and to protect the region and its future from them, the statement said.

The two top diplomats also discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all areas.

On the Syrian refugee crisis, Safadi thanked Germany for its support and warned of the dangers posed by the decline in international support for refugees and the organisations providing care for them, the statement said.

In a joint press conference following the meeting, Safadi said that Israel is continuing its violations of international law and humanitarian law, adding that Israel is waging a new war in the West Bank against Palestinian cities and populations, and that extremist, racist ministers in the Israeli government continue to incite hatred, attack Islamic sanctities, and restrict the right to worship for Muslims and Christians in Jerusalem.