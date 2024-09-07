UAE: Nearly 2-Metre Handcrafted Falcon Hood Takes Centre Stage At Adihex

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 4:32 PM

Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 11:19 PM

A 1.95-metre falcon hood made from camel skin handcrafted by Emiratis is on display at the ongoing 21st Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian (Adihex), an annual event aimed at preserving and showcasing Emirati culture and heritage on the global stage.

The falcon hood is an essential tool in the traditional of falconry. Its primary purpose is to shield the falcon's vision, to keep the bird calm, and prevent it from reacting to its surroundings.

The UAE has set a new Guinness World Record by creating the largest falcon hood, measuring exactly 1.95 metres, beating the previous record of 1.65 meters.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Photo: Supplied

For centuries, falconry is practised both for hunting and as a traditional sport that is associated with Arabian values of courage, honour, and nobility as well as nature conservation and respect for animals.

Back in the day, falcons played an important role in everyday life. Falconers would train their birds to hunt, and this skill proved to be more than just a hobby-it actually helped put food on the table for their families. Falcons were a vital part of survival back then.

In 2010, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation or Unesco recognised falconry as UAE's intangible heritage and various falconry championships, such as those organised by Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre.

The hood is used to shield the falcon's vision, keeping the bird calm and preventing it from reacting to its surroundings. KT Photo: Angel Tesorero Integral part of Emirati identity

Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, acting director general of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, said the achievement“goes beyond simply setting a record. It is a culmination of our national efforts to preserve the Emirati falconry heritage, which is an integral part of our national identity, and to ensure it is passed on to future generations.”

“We are proud to add another accomplishment to the list of achievements of the UAE and highlight Abu Dhabi's pioneering efforts in preserving Emirati heritage,” he added.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, managing director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, added: "We are honoured to have achieved this Guinness World Record at ADIHEX – a testament to our commitment to celebrating and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the UAE.”

“This record reflects not only our pride in Emirati traditions but also our dedication to showcasing them on a global platform. By setting this record, we hope to inspire future generations to appreciate and continue the legacy of falconry, a practice that has shaped our history and continues to define our identity today,” Al Dhaheri underscored.

An Emirati looking to buy a falcon. Photo: Angel Tesorero Camels fetched Dh2.5 million during auction

Adihex runs until Sunday (September 8) at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec). Several local and international exhibitors are showcasing their products and services related to hunting, equestrian sports, and outdoor lifestyle.

On Friday, A total of 15 purebred Arabian camels were sold for nearly Dh2.5 million . The auction attracted hundreds of bidders from the UAE and GCC countries who looked for purebred camels, known for their exceptional lineage and racing potential.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Falcon stuck in residential building rescued by authority

Abu Dhabi: Bid for falcons, ride a pony in 9-day exhibition celebrating Emirati culture

From 4-year-old falconers to Dh1-million birds: How UAE is keeping the sport of sheikhs alive