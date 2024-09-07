Will Deepika Padukone Deliver Baby On Ganesh Chaturthi? Actress And Ranveer Singh Reach Hospital With Family

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are about to become parents. Deepika was hospitalised at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday (Sept 07) in preparation for the birth of her first child. The pair was observed arriving at the South Mumbai hospital with their family.

In videos published by paparazzi, Deepika and Ranveer's car was spotted arriving at the hospital.

Though the pair was not visible through the glass-tinted windows, sources close to the star verified that she is now admitted and with her family. The baby is due anytime soon.

“Parents-to-be #DeepikaPadukone & #RanveerSingh, along with their families, arrive at the hospital, awaiting the arrival of their little bundle of joy! 💖👶 Good news is just around the corner!🫶🏻❤️,” captioned a paparazzo account.

On Friday, the couple was photographed visiting Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with their family members, a day before Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to reports, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may be moving into their posh Bandra flat opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat house. Rumours suggest that after the project is completed, the pair will move into the new apartment, which would occupy floors 16 to 19 of the building and have a private patio.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in 2018. They began dating on the sets of Ram Leela in 2013. The couple announced their pregnancy in February.

