Dubai Traffic Alert: Accident On E311 Motorists Urged To Take Alternative Routes
Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 6:10 PM
Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 6:13 PM
Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on the emirate's sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (SMBZ) Road, most commonly known as E311.
The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on E311 opposite Global Village. The accident occurred on the road heading towards Sharjah.
Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious. Drivers were also urged to take alternative routes.
