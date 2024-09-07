Dubai Traffic Alert: Accident On Sheikh Zayed Road Authority Urge Motorists To Take Alternate Routes

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 5:10 PM

Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 5:16 PM

Dubai have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on Zayed Road.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of the accident before the Al Manara Bridge.

The incident occurred on the road heading towards the Dubai World Trade Centre roundabout.

The authority urged motorists to be extra cautious and take alternate routes.

