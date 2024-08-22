Boat Tour Conducted To Explore Mud Volcanoes

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

As part of the initiative to establish geoparks in Azerbaijan and join the UNESCO Global Geoparks in collaboration with UNESCO, a boat tour has been organized to explore the mud volcanoes set to be included in the planned geopark, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by representatives of state institutions, non-governmental organizations and groups of specialists.

Tour participants visited the volcanic islands of Khare, Zira, Karasu, Sangi-Mugan, and Zanbil, located in the Baku archipelago of the Caspian Sea, and evaluated the ecotourism potential of these areas.

Protected areas with geopark status from specially protected natural areas will open new opportunities for geotourism, a branch of tourism, in the near future.

UNESCO Global Geoparks

UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development.

A UNESCO Global Geopark uses its geological heritage, in connection with all other aspects of the area's natural and cultural heritage, to enhance awareness and understanding of key issues facing society, such as using Earth's resources sustainably, mitigating the effects of climate change and reducing natural hazard-related risks.

The UNESCO support program for the creation of geoparks has been operating since 2002.

Currently, UNESCO's Global Geoparks Network includes 213 parks from 48 countries.

Mud volcanoes in Azerbaijan

The creation of a geopark network at the base of mud volcanoes in Azerbaijan is in the final stage.

Mud volcanoes are undoubtedly one of the country's most-visited natural attractions, encouraging people to travel to far-flung destinations just to catch a glimpse of this natural miracle.

In total, there are about 700 mud volcanoes in the world, and 350 of them are located in Azerbaijan.

NASA geologists studying Mars concluded that the mud volcanoes of Azerbaijan are similar to the uplands of the planet in their structure.

Toragay is the largest mud volcano in the world and is located in the south of Gobustan.

The height of the volcano is 400 metres, and the volcanic crater is 150 metres in diameter. The mud volcano erupted 6 times, from 1841 to 1950.

In 2004, the Toragay Mud Volcano was added to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Boyuk Kanizadag is another mud volcano that thrills everyone who sees it.

It is known as the largest mud volcano in the territory of Gobustan. This mud volcano erupted on October 10, 2001, shooting out flames 300 metres in the air.

Located in the suburb of Baku, the Otman Bozdag mud volcano erupted in 2017.

The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) announced that two eruptions were recorded in the territory of the Sangachal settlement, Garadagh district. This was the ninth eruption of the mud volcano.

Studies have revealed the presence of rare types of minerals, non-specific sulphates, oxides, natural iron, and many other elements in the mud volcanic breccia.

