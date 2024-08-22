Boat Tour Conducted To Explore Mud Volcanoes

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As part of the initiative to establish geoparks in Azerbaijan
and join the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network in collaboration with
UNESCO, a boat tour has been organized to explore the mud volcanoes
set to be included in the planned geopark,
The event was attended by representatives of state institutions,
non-governmental organizations and groups of specialists.
Tour participants visited the volcanic islands of Khare, Zira,
Karasu, Sangi-Mugan, and Zanbil, located in the Baku archipelago of
the Caspian Sea, and evaluated the ecotourism potential of these
areas.
Protected areas with geopark status from specially protected
natural areas will open new opportunities for geotourism, a branch
of tourism, in the near future.
UNESCO Global Geoparks
UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas
where sites and landscapes of international geological significance
are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and
sustainable development.
A UNESCO Global Geopark uses its geological heritage, in
connection with all other aspects of the area's natural and
cultural heritage, to enhance awareness and understanding of key
issues facing society, such as using Earth's resources sustainably,
mitigating the effects of climate change and reducing natural
hazard-related risks.
The UNESCO support program for the creation of geoparks has been
operating since 2002.
Currently, UNESCO's Global Geoparks Network includes 213 parks
from 48 countries.
Mud volcanoes in Azerbaijan
The creation of a geopark network at the base of mud volcanoes
in Azerbaijan is in the final stage.
Mud volcanoes are undoubtedly one of the country's most-visited
natural attractions, encouraging people to travel to far-flung
destinations just to catch a glimpse of this natural miracle.
In total, there are about 700 mud volcanoes in the world, and
350 of them are located in Azerbaijan.
NASA geologists studying Mars concluded that the mud volcanoes
of Azerbaijan are similar to the uplands of the planet in their
structure.
Toragay is the largest mud volcano in the world and is located
in the south of Gobustan.
The height of the volcano is 400 metres, and the volcanic crater
is 150 metres in diameter. The mud volcano erupted 6 times, from
1841 to 1950.
In 2004, the Toragay Mud Volcano was added to the Guinness Book
of World Records.
Boyuk Kanizadag is another mud volcano that thrills everyone who
sees it.
It is known as the largest mud volcano in the territory of
Gobustan. This mud volcano erupted on October 10, 2001, shooting
out flames 300 metres in the air.
Located in the suburb of Baku, the Otman Bozdag mud volcano
erupted in 2017.
The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) announced
that two eruptions were recorded in the territory of the Sangachal
settlement, Garadagh district. This was the ninth eruption of the
mud volcano.
Studies have revealed the presence of rare types of minerals,
non-specific sulphates, oxides, natural iron, and many other
elements in the mud volcanic breccia.
