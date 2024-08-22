Government Allocates Over UAH 107M To Restore Water Supply In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The has allocated UAH 107.27 million from the reserve fund to the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) to carry out necessary works to ensure water in the areas affected by Russian aggression.

Prime Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The government is engaged in a systematic effort to guarantee the provision of water in regions affected by Russian aggression. During my visit to the Kherson region last month, I highlighted the necessity for the prompt restoration of a number of water supply facilities in the region. The relevant agencies were instructed to address this issue. Today, we are allocating UAH 107.27 million from the reserve fund to the Kherson RMA to perform the necessary work," Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, these funds will be used to restore the water supply in three settlements, which will provide drinking water to more than 5,000 people.

“We also approved the Integrated Water Supply Programme for the War-Affected Territories. This will make it possible to guarantee uninterrupted access to water for another 2 million Ukrainians by the end of 2025,” the Prime Minister said.

As reported, on August 20, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the Integrated Water Supply Programme for the War-Affected Territories, which will cover nine regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. The program envisages the construction of water supply systems, the reconstruction and overhaul of hydraulic structures, the clearing of riverbeds, and the construction of artesian wells.