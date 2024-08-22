Casualty Toll From Russian Attack On Bogodukhiv Rises

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those as a result of the Russian strike in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, has increased to eight, including a minor. The number of killed is yet to be verified.

That's according to the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.

Enemy fire left apartment blocks, private households, cars, and civil infrastructure damaged.

As a result of the Russian shelling, a blaze also broke out in a forest area in the Bohodukhiv district.

Firefighting teams consisting of 40 rescuers manning nine firetrucks scrambled to the scene to put out the fire.

According to the emergency services, the Russians employed multiple rocket launchers to attack the area.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, around 16:00 on Thursday, August 22, the Russian army shelled Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region. Initial reports said one civilian was killed and six were wounded, including a 15-year-old teenager.