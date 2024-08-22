In Nikopol, Russian Drone Hits Apartment, Injuring Elderly Woman
Date
8/22/2024 7:18:16 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, an 81-year-old woman was left injured in her own home after a Russian FPV drone with an explosive payload hit a five-storey apartment block.
That's according to the National Police , Ukrinform reports.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian strikes targeted the communities of Nikopol, Myriv, Marhanets, and Chervonohrygorivka, using FPV drones and heavy artillery.
A woman, born in 1943, was injured as a result of an FPV drone hitting a five-storey building in Nikopol.
Read also:
Russians hit Nikopol
district three times overnight, damage reported
Also in Nikopol, damage was recoded to private households, a garage, an outbuilding, fences, and power lines amid Russian artillery shelling.
At 11:40, a private house was damaged and a power line was cut off as a result of artillery shelling of a village in the Chervonohryhorivka community.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Thursday, August 22, Russian heavy artillery fired three rounds on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging infrastructure and private houses.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine
MENAFN22082024000193011044ID1108591884
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.