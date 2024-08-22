In Nikopol, Russian Drone Hits Apartment, Injuring Elderly Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, an 81-year-old woman was left in her own home after a Russian FPV drone with an explosive payload hit a five-storey apartment block.

That's according to the National , Ukrinform reports.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian strikes targeted the communities of Nikopol, Myriv, Marhanets, and Chervonohrygorivka, using FPV drones and heavy artillery.

A woman, born in 1943, was injured as a result of an FPV drone hitting a five-storey building in Nikopol.

Also in Nikopol, damage was recoded to private households, a garage, an outbuilding, fences, and power lines amid Russian artillery shelling.

At 11:40, a private house was damaged and a power line was cut off as a result of artillery shelling of a village in the Chervonohryhorivka community.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Thursday, August 22, Russian heavy artillery fired three rounds on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging infrastructure and private houses.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine