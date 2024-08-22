President Ilham Aliyev's State Visit To Uzbekistan Aims To Foster Strategic Alliance

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Read more
The development of relations with Central Asian countries,
including Uzbekistan, holds a special place among Azerbaijan's
foreign policy priorities. The two countries have strategic
partnership relations built on the foundations of strong friendship
and brotherhood. Azerbaijani and Uzbek peoples are closely united
by common religion, language, tradition, culture and historical
closeness. Until now, relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan
have developed on an upward line in all fields, and our countries
have always supported each other in the most important issues.
The state visit of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to
Uzbekistan together with his spouse, First Vice President Mehriban
Aliyeva, and daughter Leyla Aliyeva stems from the brotherly and
strong friendship relations that have existed between Baku and
Tashkent for a long time.
Undoubtedly, National Leader Heydar Aliyev played an exceptional
role in establishing the strategy for the development of relations
between the two fraternal states. His official visit to Uzbekistan
on June 18-19, 1997, further contributed to determining the future
development prospects of cooperation. During the visit, a number of
important documents that form the basis of bilateral relations were
signed.
After Uzbekistan became a member of the Organisation of Turkic
States (OTS) in October 2019, fraternal relations began to
strengthen. In 2020, Uzbekistan once again expressed its sincere
attitude by providing political support to Azerbaijan during the
Patriotic War and through its contribution to building a large
school in Fuzuli in the liberated Garabagh.
With the political will and special attention of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, relations with
Uzbekistan have reached a high level of development, and
comprehensive cooperation relations have been formed in all fields.
During President Ilham Aliyev's first state visit to Uzbekistan on
March 23-24, 2004, the Declaration "On further strengthening of
strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Republic of Uzbekistan" was signed, and with this document, the
foundation of strategic partnership relations between the two
countries was laid.
It should be recalled that starting in 2020, the period of
conflict and post-conflict was remembered as an important dynamic
year in the development of relations between the Turkic States. In
this month of 2022, the Tashkent declaration was signed at the
ministerial level meeting. The document signed after the meeting
held in the dialogue format between the foreign ministers of
Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Uzbekistan emphasised the post-conflict
contribution to Azerbaijan.
It should be noted that the fact that the Azerbaijani President
has high-level personal relations based on mutual trust and
confidence with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan,
Shavkat Mirziyoyev, gives an important impetus to the dynamics of
the development of these relations and plays a special role in the
expansion of cooperation.
It is no coincidence that in the last 3 years, President Ilham
Aliyev has made 1 state visit and 3 business visits to Uzbekistan.
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has also paid 1 state visit and 3
business visits to our country during that period. During the next
state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan on June 21-22,
2022, the Declaration "On deepening strategic partnership and
expanding comprehensive cooperation between the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan" was signed. During the
state visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Azerbaijan on August
22-23, 2023, the Agreement "On the establishment of the Supreme
Interstate Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic
of Uzbekistan" was signed. These visits and signed documents
further strengthened Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations and made an
important contribution to the development of mutual cooperation in
various fields. Currently, Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations are
intensively and successfully developed both on bilateral and
multilateral platforms, as well as within the framework of the
OTS.
The strategic partnership relations established between
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are becoming stronger and richer in
content day by day. Besides, the current visit of President Ilham
Aliyev to Uzbekistan aims to further strengthen the strategic
partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to a higher
level - the level of alliance. This visit is also expected to be of
historical significance in terms of the comprehensive expansion of
cooperation in all fields.
Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the deepening of its
exceptional relations with Central Asian countries, including
Uzbekistan, both bilaterally and multilaterally. Azerbaijan has
been invited and participated as an honoured guest in the
Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Heads of State, which
contributes to the realisation of the existing cooperation
potential of the region and the creation of new partnership
opportunities for the second year in a row. Certainly, this respect
and trust is highly appreciated in Azerbaijan.
MENAFN22082024000195011045ID1108591068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.