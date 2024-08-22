Invaders Preparing For 'Local Elections' In Crimea National Resistance Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russians are preparing to hold "local elections" to fake self-governing bodies on September 8.

That is according to Ukraine's National Resistance Center , Ukrinform reports.

"On September 8, the occupiers are preparing to hold so-called local to fake self-governing bodies in temporarily captured Crimea," the report said.

It added that the Russians were currently forming lists from the branches of the Kremlin's council of public figures in the temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions who will work as observers. That is, their task will be to help the Kremlin "legalize" the election process.

Russia increases number of 'humanitarian convoys' to occupied territories - National Resistance Center

The occupation administration is also holding talks with displaced persons in Crimea so that they can vote in Crimea using their residence permits. In this way, the enemy plans to increase the turnout. In addition, voting will be mandatory among the military.

The National Resistance Center called on people not to go to polling stations and to ignore these "elections."

