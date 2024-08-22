Critical For Ukraine To Be Able To Hit Military Targets Inside Russia With Western Long-Range Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is vital for Ukraine not to allow the enemy to amass forces close to its borders, and it is equally important to be able to destroy military targets deeper inside Russia using long-range capabilities provided by partners.

This was stated by Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov , who spoke at a meeting in Kyiv with Deputy Chief of the British Defense Staff for Military Strategy and Operations, Harvey Smith, Ukrinform reports.

The of Defense wrote that the main topic of the meeting was Ukraine's defense needs.

"It is critical for us not to allow the enemy to mass up forces close to our territory. It is equally important to be able to destroy military targets in Russia's rear with Western long-range weapons. This is perhaps the only way to protect our people from glide bombs and other destructive airstrikes," Umerov said.

Austin,talk Ukraine Army's priority needs

He noted that the Ukrainian leadership is in constant contact with partners regarding the need to use long-range capabilities to perform these tasks.

Umerov and Smith discussed the possibilities for quickly obtaining permission for the full use of such weapons.

He stated that the UK was and remains one of the key and most resolute allies of Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression. "We are grateful to the leadership and people of this country," the minister informed.

According to Umerov, the world has already seen enough evidence that the only language Russia understands is that of force.

In his opinion, Ukraine, together with its allies, should once again show their determination and the presence of such a force that will stop the aggressor state, Russia.

As reported earlier, the UK said Ukraine can fire the weapons it has provided on targets inside Russia. However, the permission does not apply to longer-range Storm Shadow missiles.