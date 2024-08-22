Taiwan Allocate $2.83 Billion For Purchase Of Fighter Jets In 2025

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Taiwanese authorities intend to allocate 90.4 billion new Taiwanese dollars (about 2.83 billion US dollars) in 2025 for programs to improve the combat capability of the Navy and Air Force, Azernews reports.

According to the document, it is also planned to purchase new fighters as part of the process.

Earlier, the head of the island's administration, Lai Qingde, said that the draft budget for next year provides for an increase in Taiwan's defense spending to a record 647 billion new Taiwanese dollars (about 20.25 billion US dollars).