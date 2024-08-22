Taiwan Allocate $2.83 Billion For Purchase Of Fighter Jets In 2025
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Taiwanese authorities intend to allocate 90.4 billion new
Taiwanese dollars (about 2.83 billion US dollars) in 2025 for
programs to improve the combat capability of the Navy and Air
Force, Azernews reports.
According to the document, it is also planned to purchase new
fighters as part of the process.
Earlier, the head of the island's administration, Lai Qingde,
said that the draft budget for next year provides for an increase
in Taiwan's defense spending to a record 647 billion new Taiwanese
dollars (about 20.25 billion US dollars).
