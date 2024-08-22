عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine's High-Precision Airstrike Hits Russian Stronghold In Kursk Region

Ukraine's High-Precision Airstrike Hits Russian Stronghold In Kursk Region


8/22/2024 7:18:16 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force targeted a Russian platoon base in Kursk region, using U.S.-made GBU-39 high-precision bombs.

That's according to the Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk , who posted the video of the strike on social media, Ukrinform reports.

Read also: Ukraine's strike destroys ammo depots with glide bombs at Russia's Marinovka airfield - source

Oleshchuk reported that the Air Force hit a drone control hub, an electronic warfare unit, some military equipment, weaponry, and nearly 40 personnel.

Video: Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Ukrainian fighter jet hit a Russian underground control point in the Kursk axis, using an AASM Hammer guided bomb.

MENAFN22082024000193011044ID1108591886


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search