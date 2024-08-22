Ukraine's High-Precision Airstrike Hits Russian Stronghold In Kursk Region
8/22/2024 7:18:16 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force targeted a Russian platoon base in Kursk region, using U.S.-made GBU-39 high-precision bombs.
That's according to the Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk , who posted the video of the strike on social media, Ukrinform reports.
Oleshchuk reported that the Air Force hit a drone control hub, an electronic warfare unit, some military equipment, weaponry, and nearly 40 personnel.
Video: Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Ukrainian fighter jet hit a Russian underground control point in the Kursk axis, using an AASM Hammer guided bomb.
