Two Veteran Hubs Launched In Kyiv Region

Hubs for veterans and their families were opened in Brovary and Boryspil, district centers in Kyiv region.

That's according to Ruslan Kravchenko , head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

According to the official, such Veteran Hubs will provide advice, psychological assistance, aid in enrolling children in schools, help in recovery and rehabilitation, informational support, training for acquiring new skills, as well as assistance in business projects.

The list of services will be expanded depending on specific requests from veterans.

In the future, the hubs with be equipped with gyms and recreation areas.

"I set a clear task for the communities and hub staff. (...) This should be a real single space for addressing all the issues our defenders might face. I want such hubs to launch in most cities across Kyiv region," said the head of the administration.

He also announced the opening of two more hubs in Irpin and Bila Tserkva.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 22, a veteran hub started its work in Mykolaiv.