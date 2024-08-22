Exciting Offers And Sales For Back-To-School Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Retail outlets across Qatar have kick-started the 'back-to-school' campaign with various offers and sales for the upcoming academic year. Malls and hypermarkets including Carrefour, Center Point, and Lulu have been at the forefront of providing various educational equipment and school accessories with regards to the ongoing campaign.

The Peninsula spoke to a number of visitors and salespersons across these outlets to comprehend the offers of 'back-to-school' equipment including school bags and other stationery items like pencils, pens, erasers, sharpeners, and notebooks for students.

Highlighting the distinctive range of products available at the market, Jessica Stan, a salesperson at the store said:“We are excited to be at [customer] service offering varieties of school items to our little friends as they rejoin school. A lot of collections that you see here are on sale until about the next two to three weeks. So it would be a good opportunity for everyone to come and buy the essential school accessories before the classes begin.”

“Some of our offers include writing boards, which range from QR50. Particular boards such as Juniors Color Doodle Frame were at QR87 and now the discounted rate is QR69. Likewise, the price of the Juniors Magnet Doodle Playset with 10 Learning Cards was initially QR69 and now we are giving it for QR54,” Stan said.

On the other hand, she also pointed out the pouches, given for discounted prices at the store. The original cost of the Car Print Pencil Pouch with zip closure was QR59, which is now reduced and given for QR47.

M Rahman, another customer sales representative said:“I think the best of all products to be given for sale are trolly bags and sets. It offers good discounts and offers this month.”

Sami Studio Printed 12-inch Trolley Backpack with Lunch Bag and Pencil Pouch was put for QR63 from its original price of QR79. The price of the Unique Cat Print 15-inch Trolley Backpack with Wheels was QR329 and during the campaign, the price now is QR263.

Noushad K P, one of the parents visiting the 'back-to-school' stall at Centerpoint said:“It's a delightful feeling for us and our kids too to come here to purchase school amenities. They [children] are showing happiness right now in the back-to-school shopping and I hope they continue to be the same throughout the academic year.”

Highlighting some of the purchased materials through discount rates, he said“We have so far bought lunch box, school bags, water bottles, and some pencils and pens too and we look forward to buying more things. They are now given holiday offers and may not be the same later so it is ideal to purchase at the moment before this campaign closes.”

The campaign at Centrepoint has grasped the attention of its customers by providing up to 70 percent offers on almost all of its supplies with fast delivery, free returns, and cash on delivery.

As summer draws to a close and the school season approaches, Centrepoint, the ultimate family shopping destination for Back-to-School, is committed to making the return to the classroom vibrant, stylish, and affordable for everyone.

This season offers an extensive range of high-quality products, ensuring that every student, from nursery to university, is fully equipped for the school year ahead.

Their iconic stores feature comprehensive selections and a wide variety of stationery, backpacks, uniforms, and sneakers, providing a one-stop shop for all your back-to-school needs, from top-quality brands with affordable prices and guarantees. Customers can look forward to exceptional value for their purchases, combining style, durability, and cost-effectiveness in one exciting place.

Lifestyle offers everything needed to start the school year on a high note. The collection features durable, stylish backpacks and trolley bags loaded with smart features like multiple compartments, ergonomic straps, and digital ports, all in machine-washable fabrics. Kids can sport fashionable lunch bags, lunch boxes, lunch bags, and water bottles along with the latest range of stationery and tech gadgets that will keep them organized and on top of their game.

For the youngest learners, Babyshop presents an enchanting collection of school essentials that are as stylish as they are practical. Featuring playful prints and durable designs, the collection includes everything from colorful backpacks and trolley bags to high-quality, comfortable uniform basics such as shirts, pants, and skirts. Babyshop ensures that kids are ready for any school adventure, looking smart and feeling great.

Splash introduces a contemporary back-to-school collection that blends comfort with style. Crafted from quality materials, the collection features trendy outfits perfect for the classroom and beyond. Girls can choose from a variety of chic dresses, shirts, skirts, and tops, while boys can opt for smart shirts, trousers, and jackets, with everyone having their pick of awesome bags and caps to go with it. Splash makes sure that students start the school year in style, setting the tone for a successful year ahead.

From classic black shoes to trendy sneakers, ShoeMart's collection caters to everyone's needs, from kids to young adults. Whether you're on the playground, in the classroom, or out enjoying the weekend, there's a style fit for everyone, featuring a range of well-known and loved brands. The collection ensures a walk of confidence, comfort, and style, ready to take on any challenge that comes. The collection also features a wide variety of backpacks, trolley bags & value sets.

With Centrepoint's latest Back-to-School campaign, families can enjoy a seamless, affordable shopping experience, finding everything they need under one roof.

Adding to the launch of the new back-to-school collection, Territory Head Landmark Group, Qatar Shumalan Naicker said,“ Back to school is a very exciting time for us at Retail as we get to witness some great emotions between the parents and their children. Parents are always concerned about the comfort and care for their children to make sure they not only match the trending characters but also have a comfortable product for their child like shoes, bags, etc of course at unbeatable price points. We at Centrepoint believe in serving a larger audience with affordable price points, trendy characters, renowned brands, comfort, and great quality.

Firoz Mohamed, a visitor expressed his enthusiasm for the products that were offered for a reasonable price.“This is the best time to visit Carrefour because of the types of collections and reasonable deals. As our children get back to school, they are overwhelmed with all the study materials and stationery items here. Its much cheaper to buy now than later after September as prices will increase highly.”

Carrefour Qatar has announced its annual back-to-school campaign, featuring unbeatable prices across its entire range of school essentials.

From August 17 to September 7, 2024, shoppers can take advantage of exclusive offers and significant discounts at Carrefour Qatar stores and online.

From electronics and stationery to backpacks, lunchboxes, and a wide selection of fresh produce, Carrefour Qatar's extensive back-to-school range caters to all needs.

Through promotional activities, social media competitions, influencer collaborations, and exclusive offers for MyCLUB Members on this occasion, Carrefour Qatar is committed to delivering exceptional value for families during this busy season.

Customers can find all their back-to-school essentials in dedicated sections within every Carrefour store across Qatar. Alternatively, they can shop conveniently from home through the MAF Carrefour application.

The parents of two high schoolers, Aneta Sean, said“It's wonderful to be here with the family and to get our school shopping done right now where amazing offers are displayed. We have got some pens, markers, food containers, water bottles, and some diaries and sticky notes.”

“We are still in the middle of our shopping and hope to get it all done before the offer ends,” she added.

Daniel Rogen, an Indian student in 8th grade said:“I am a little sad because the summer vacation is over, and it's time to get back to school and meet my friends. Well, that excites me though!”

“I bought two pens, a color pencil box, and a writing pad for exams,” Daniel said.

As the summer sales continue, Eazy Kids Tritan Water Bottle with Carry Handle, Marvel Spider-Man, (Black & Red color) is currently offered at QR61 from its original price of QR79. Meanwhile, the Eazy Kids 3-Piece School Bag, Lunch Bag, and Pencil Case is for sale at QR134, a discounted rate from its original price - QR219.

Another student, Fatima, 9, from a Pakistan school, said:“My parents brought me here to buy a school bag because my old bag is not in good condition now. There are a lot of varieties of bags this year and I am happy I can take them to school and show my friends.”

“We are also getting water bottles, for both me and my brother, because our parents said there are good deals and it is important to carry new ones as we start school in September, echoed Fatima.

Fatima's younger brother who started the academic year for the very first time in 2024, expressed his delight in shopping with his parents and sister while buying some of his favorite stationary pencils, erasers, and drawing book.

Lulu Hypermarkets also launched its much-anticipated“back-to-school” promotion, featuring an extensive range of high-quality products to ensure every student, from nursery to university, is well-prepared after the summer vacation.

This year, Lulu Hypermarket has gone above and beyond to offer one of the best back-to-school collections in Qatar, with an array of special deals on learning essentials, gadgets, stationery, and school supplies.

These fantastic offers are available across all Lulu Hypermarkets in the region, as well as online.

From laptops, tablets, printers, and computer accessories to school bags, lunchboxes, and water bottles, Lulu brings together premium brands and exclusive collections all under one roof. Parents can head to any Lulu Hypermarket with their children to find everything they need for the new school year. Shoppers can be assured that finding a high-quality study backpack or trolley that meets both parents' standards and children's tastes will be a breeze. With a variety of themes such as Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Ferrari, Cocomelon, Batman, Barbie, and more, children can choose items featuring their favorite characters. Lulu also offers the best collection of school shoes and trendy sneakers.

Lulu Hypermarket's back-to-school promotion is part of the brand's commitment to consistently meet consumer demands while offering outstanding savings and quality products at affordable prices. The aim is to create an exciting and seamless shopping experience for families.

Adding even more value and excitement to this promotion, Lulu Hypermarket Qatar has introduced several special offers. Shoppers can take advantage of the latest electronic and gadget tech deals promotions, as well as earn 25 percent more Happiness points for loyalty customers on selected brands until August 16.

Additionally, the Lulu Savers Promotion allows customers to purchase fresh foods, groceries, cleaning products, and kitchen essentials at unbeatable prices. Lulu Hypermarket invites customers to visit their stores and take advantage of these fantastic offers, with a focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction.

Recently, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education launched the back-to-school campaign for the upcoming academic year 2024-2025 under the slogan“My School, My Second Home.”

This event, which will run until the end of this month is carried out by collaborating with Mowasalat Company (Karwa) and Msheireb Properties.

Msheireb Galleria holds the campaign during the period, daily from 4 pm to 10 pm. The campaign varies from a wide range of fun and engrossing activities to elicit old-school memories, including a classroom displaying textbooks, old classroom tools, photographs, school films, and educational materials among others.

The back-to-school campaign aims at indulging children and students in diverse educational and recreational activities and is designed to prepare them psychologically and mentally for the beginning of the new academic year.