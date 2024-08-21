Egypt's Supply Minister directs formation of central operations room to monitor commodity availability

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of and Internal Trade, Sherif Farouk, has directed the formation of a central operations room at the Food Industries Holding Company to monitor the availability of essential and the smooth operation of the upcoming“Ahlan Schools” exhibition.

The Minister met with representatives from the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC) to discuss cooperation and preparations for the exhibition, which will take place at the beginning of next month.









Farouk emphasised the importance of ensuring that the exhibition includes all necessary supplies for students and teachers as they prepare for the new school year.

“The exhibition will also feature the launch of several new services this year,” he said.

Farouk also stressed the importance of the Food Industries Holding Company and its subsidiaries working with chambers of commerce in each governorate to establish permanent exhibitions for food commodities. This initiative aims to ensure the sustainable availability and increased supply of essential goods, helping to stabilise prices and markets.

“We need to increase the supply of goods, especially during seasons and events when demand and consumption rates rise,” said the Minister.

The Minister praised the fruitful cooperation and ongoing coordination between the ministry and FEDCOC, and expressed his commitment to visiting local chambers of commerce during his field tours.

The meeting, which was held on Wednesday, was also attended by Ahmed El Wakil, President of FEDCOC; Alaa Ezz, Secretary-General of FEDCOC; members of the FEDCOC Board of Directors; heads of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce from all governorates; Alaa Nagy, Chairperson of the Holding Company for Food Industries; Ahmed Kamal, Assistant Minister and official spokesperson; and Ahmed Essam, Assistant Minister for Political and Parliamentary Affairs.

During the meeting, the President of FEDCOC confirmed full readiness to organise the“Ahlan Schools” exhibitions this year, noting that a main exhibition will be held in each governorate, along with smaller satellite exhibitions.

“Invitations have been extended to all producers, companies, and traders in fields essential for Egyptian families ahead of the new school year, including school supplies, leather products, shoes, school bags, food products, computer equipment, and more,” said El Wakil.“We encourage them to participate in the exhibition and offer discounts and reductions to benefit Egyptian families.”

The“Ahlan Schools” exhibitions are being organised this year in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, the Ministry of Local Development, the FEDCOC, and the governors.