FC Barcelona reveals new images of renowned Camp Nou stadium

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, FC unveiled new images of its renowned Camp Nou stadium, revealing plans for its transformation into the largest sports facility in Europe. The ambitious "Espai Barça" project is set to become the biggest and most innovative sports complex in a European city, with a projected investment of up to €1.5 billion (approximately USD1.6 billion). The development will cover 18 hectares (about 4.5 acres) in a central Barcelona location, featuring 350,000 square meters (over 3.7 million square feet) of roofing.



The revamped Camp Nou, sponsored by music streaming giant Spotify, will accommodate 104,000 spectators. The construction is scheduled to be officially completed during the 2026-27 season. However, Barcelona plans to resume matches at the partially completed stadium by mid-season in December 2024, initially operating at around 60 percent of its full capacity.



Barcelona has outlined a unique financing approach for the project, ensuring it aligns with the conditions approved in a December 2021 club referendum. The financing strategy guarantees that the project's income will cover its costs, avoiding the need to mortgage the club’s assets, rely on member contributions, or compromise sports management.



Since its opening in 1957, Camp Nou has been Barcelona’s home ground, but the team has not played there since May 2023. During the ongoing season, the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys has served as the temporary venue for the Spanish football giants.

