Grammy-Nominated Artist Johnathan Bond And Nigerian Artist Elder Dempster Release Same God

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a powerful display of unity and faith, Grammy-nominated artist Johnathan and award-winning Nigerian artist Elder Dempster are set to release a groundbreaking Christian single titled *Same God*. The song is a heartfelt anthem that celebrates the diversity within the global Christian community, emphasizing that despite our different backgrounds, we all worship the same God.



*Same God* is a fusion of diverse musical styles, blending gospel, contemporary Christian, and world elements. This unique mix not only showcases the universal nature of the message but also highlights the rich cultural tapestry that makes up the body of Christ. Inspired by scripture, the lyrics remind us that God's love transcends all cultural, racial, or denominational barriers.



“*Same God* is more than just a song; it's a movement,” says LaVerne.“In a world where division often takes center stage, this song reminds us that we are all connected by our faith in the same God.”



The song will be released on August 25th, followed by a visually stunning music video featuring worshippers from various cultures and traditions, further reinforcing the message of unity in diversity. *Same God* will be available on all major streaming platforms.



