Cabinet Activates Governors' Role In Implementation Of Development Policy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti cabinet approved a draft bill to amend some articles of Act 81 (2014) on governorates' affairs with a view to activating the governors' supervisory powers in the implementation of the state policy and the development plan.

The amendments aim to promote the services across the country and highlight the civilized aspect of the State of Kuwait, Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji said after the weekly cabinet meeting.

The meeting, held at Bayan Palace on Tuesday under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, heard a presentation by First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Saud Al-Sabah on the Sovereign instructions regarding enhancement of governors' participation in national development.

The cabinet tasked the ministers with coordination with governors and meeting their demands related to improvement of services for citizens and residents, Al-Mousherji noted.

The cabinet members welcomed the return of Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Dr. Imad Mohammad Al-Atiqi safely to the country after a health problem he underwent abroad.

They wished Dr. Al-Atiqi everlasting wellbeing to continue contributing to the welfare of the country and the people.

Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Bdah Al-Mutairi offered a presentation on the agenda of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) for the celebration marking the selection of Kuwait as Capital of Arab Culture 2025.

The events on the agenda highlight Kuwait's trailblazing role in culture and the joint Arab efforts to promote cultural movement, Al-Mutairi told the cabinet.

The meeting also heard a presentation by Minister of Social Affairs, Labor, Family and Childhood Affairs, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Dr. Amthal Hadi Al-Huwailah about the preparations for Kuwait hosting of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26) between December 21, 2024, and January 3, 2025.

Al-Huwailah, the chairperson of the higher organizing committee of the championship, and leaders of the Public Authority for Sport, elaborated on the efforts made by the higher organizing committee and the affiliate committees to set the stage for the highly important regional sports event.

Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi updated the cabinet on the outbreak of Mpox (monkeypox) in some parts of the world and the preventive measures made by his ministry to protect the citizens and residents from this viral disease.

The Ministry of Health detected no case of Mpox infection, he affirmed, noting that the necessary medical supplies were secured and competent work teams were put on alert.

The cabinet appreciated the efforts exerted by officials and staffers of the Ministry of Health to protect the public.

Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Dr. Mahmoud Abdulaziz Bushehri updated the meeting on the state of affairs in power plants across the country, including the current production capacity and the future projects.

The cabinet reviewed the recent decision by Nazaha (Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority) to refer a number of former officials and staffers to the Public Prosecution under the charge of usurpation of state funds, and tampering with wealth statements in contravention of Act 2 (2016), the founding act of Nazaha.

The cabinet reaffirmed resolve to continue the combat against corruption, protect the state funds and apply the rule of law on everybody without exception.

The cabinet approved the minutes of the higher committee on verification of nationality of Kuwait, including the nationality withdrawals from some persons who had been illegally naturalized in contravention to the provisions of Act 15 (1959) and the subsequent amendments. (end) gb