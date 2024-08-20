Philip Winchester, Lacey Chabert, Abigail Spencer Star In Director's Cut Of Morning Star Pictures' Thriller In My Sleep

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In My Sleep Poster

Philip Winchester and Lacey Chabert star in In My Sleep

Philip Winchester's character chains himself to his bed to control his sleepwalking while Lacey Chabert's character offers to help.

Award-winning Writer/Director Allen Wolf unleashes the Director's Cut of the gripping thriller IN MY SLEEP, available on Prime on September 17, 2024.

- Allen Wolf, Writer/Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning Writer/Director Allen Wolf unleashes the Director's Cut of Morning Star Pictures ' gripping psychological thriller IN MY SLEEP , available on Amazon Prime Video for Digital Download and On-Demand starting Tuesday, September 17, 2024. This release marks the fifteen-year anniversary of the original film, offering viewers a chance to experience the story as Wolf always envisioned it.

"In My Sleep" follows Marcus, a man who finds himself in a desperate race to uncover the truth when he discovers he may have murdered a close friend while sleepwalking. This Director's Cut enhances the original's nail-biting suspense with refined color grading, improved visuals, and newly incorporated footage, all while tightening the pacing for a more intense viewing experience.

"When I came up with the idea for 'In My Sleep,' I was fascinated by news stories of people committing extraordinary acts, even murder, while sleepwalking," Wolf explains. "This Director's Cut allowed me to refine my original vision, creating an even more immersive experience that draws viewers deeper into the main character's world and the mystery surrounding him."

The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Philip Winchester ("Strike Back," "Law and Order: SVU"), Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls"), Abigail Spencer ("Rectify"), Kelly Overton ("Van Helsing"), Michael Badalucco ("The Practice"), Beth Grant ("No Country for Old Men"), and Tony Hale ("Veep"). Adding to the film's taut atmosphere is an original score by acclaimed composer Conrad Pope ("The Wolfman," orchestrator for "The Hobbit").

Written and directed by Allen Wolf ("The Sound of Violet"), "In My Sleep" was produced by Wolf and David Austin, with Ralph Winter (producer of the "X-Men" series) serving as Executive Producer. This Director's Cut offers longtime fans and new viewers a chance to experience a meticulously crafted thriller that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

The Silicon Beach Film Festival will host the World Premiere of "In My Sleep" at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on September 11, 2024. North Hollywood Cinefest will host the Glendale Premiere on September 14, 2024, at the Look Dine-In Cinemas.

SYNOPSIS: Marcus wakes up in a cemetery, half-naked and disoriented. His mind races with questions: "Where was I? Who was I with?" Suffering from parasomnia, a rare sleep disorder, Marcus often acts without memory while sleepwalking.

Horror strikes when he wakes up with blood on his hands and a knife by his side. Soon after, a friend is discovered stabbed to death. Could Marcus have murdered in his sleep to conceal their dark secret?

Haunted by mysterious phone calls, Marcus suspects he's being watched. Desperate for answers, he delves into his nocturnal activities. As he unravels the truth about his nighttime behavior, Marcus stumbles upon a shocking discovery.

Rating: Rated PG-13 for sexual content, violence, and bloody images.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, and German Subtitles, Dubbed in Spanish and German

Sound: English Digital Dolby 5.1

Aspect Ratio: Scope (2.31:1)

CAST AND FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Philip Winchester, Lacey Chabert, Abigail Spencer, Tim Draxl, Kelly Overton, Michael Badalucco, Beth Grant, Tony Hale

Written and Directed by: Allen Wolf

Produced by: Allen Wolf, David Austin

Executive Producer: Ralph Winter

Director of Photography: Michael Hardwick

Production Designer: Brian Ollman

Film Editor: Peter Devaney Flanagan

Music by: Conrad Pope

Costume Designer: Tashiba Jones-Wilson

For press materials and stills: MorningStarPictures/mediaroom

ABOUT MORNING STAR PICTURES:

Morning Star Pictures is an award-winning film production and distribution company producing high-quality, thought-provoking, entertaining movies that inspire audiences. They also produce the popular "Navigating Hollywood" podcast, offering insider insights into the film industry. For more information, visit: MorningStarPictures.

Don Fitzgerald

Morning Star Pictures

+1 310-314-5598

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

In My Sleep Official Trailer