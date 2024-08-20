Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine (ECMO) Market To Reach $793.7 Million, Globally, By 2033 At 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine is experiencing growth due to the rise in the incidence of chronic diseases especially cardiac disease, and increase in focus of the key players toward innovative extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine technologies which are expected to drive the growth of the market.

" Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine (ECMO) Market by Type (Veno-arterial, Veno-venous and Others), Components (Pumps, Oxygenator, Controllers and Others), and Application (Adult, Pediatric and Neonates): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine (ECMO) market was valued at $504.2 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $793.7 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as an increase in the prevalence of severe respiratory diseases, including pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) .

Modern life support systems have become essential due to the rising incidence of heart failure, myocardial infarction, and other cardiovascular diseases. In addition, there are constant advancements in ECMO technology, such as better pumps, sophisticated monitoring systems, and oxygenators that are both biocompatible and efficient. Furthermore, development of portable and compact ECMO machines that can be used in various settings, including during patient transport and in field hospitals are driving the market growth.

Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2024–2033

Base Year

2023 Market Size in 2023

$504.23 million

Market Size in 2033

$793.60 million

CAGR

4.1

% No. of Pages in Report

280 Segments Covered

Type, Component, Application, and Region.

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.



Technological advancements in ECMO



Growth in demand for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)

in lung transplants.

Opportunities

Opportunities in developing economies

Restraint

High cost of ECMO procedures



Segment Highlights



Increasing utilization of

oxygenators



The oxygenator is a crucial component of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machines, serving as an artificial lung to facilitate gas exchange. Advances in design have resulted in smaller, more portable oxygenators, facilitating easier transport of ECMO patients within and between healthcare facilities without interrupting life support. In addition, development for enhancing the surface area and optimizing the flow dynamics within oxygenators improve oxygen and carbon dioxide transfer rates, crucial for patient stability during ECMO therapy.



Rise in adoption of Arterio-Venous machine



Arterio-Venous Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (A-V ECMO) machines provide several advantages in critical care, especially for patients with severe cardiac and respiratory failure. A-V ECMO can be simpler to implement than other types because it typically doesn't require cannulation of both a major vein and artery. It might be less invasive since other types involves arterial cannulation, which can be more technically challenging and carries higher risks of complications like limb ischemia.



Adult segment to dominate the market in 2033



The demand for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine is expected to rise as adults are more likely to suffer from severe respiratory conditions. In addition, the prevalence of heart failure, myocardial infarction, and other cardiovascular diseases is higher in the adult population, driving the demand for ECMO as a life-saving intervention. The aging global population, which is more susceptible to severe cardiopulmonary conditions, significantly contributes to the demand for ECMO in the adult segment. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population, is at higher risk for diseases that necessitate ECMO support, such as severe pneumonia, heart failure, and chronic respiratory conditions.



Regional Outlook



By region, North America held the largest market share in the terms of revenue in 2023, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its advanced technology infrastructure, strong demand & availability of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, and availability of well-developed healthcare facilities.



However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid industrialization in countries like China and India which has led to the establishment and advancements and accessibility of such machines. A surge in the geriatric population, increase in the prevalence of cardiac diseases, and increase in healthcare expenditure are expected to lead to the growth of the market. Significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing regions, are leading to the establishment of advanced critical care units equipped with ECMO machines, primarily serving adult patients.



Key Players:



Medtronic PLC

Sorin Group

Terumo Corporation

MAQUET Holding

Nipro Medical Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

Medos Medizintechnik AG

Getinge AB

Livanova PLC Fresnius Medical Care

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Recent Developments

In October 2021, Getinge launched the Rotaflow II extracorporeal life support system. The

system, together with the Permanent Life Support (PLS) Set, offers up to 14 days of cardiopulmonary support in a compact, portable, safe, and reliable manner.



