FREDERIC Magazine Announces The 2024 It List

Dara Caponigro, Editor in Chief of FREDERIC magazine, announces the recipients of FREDERIC's second annual It List

Awards. The Class of 2024 includes interior designers, Armando Aguirre, John Bambick, Reilly Townsend Dinzebach, Nick Gagne, Maggie Getz, Kristin Ellen Hockman, Abigail Marcelo Horace, Anu Jain, Kate Ives Marshall, Paul du Pré de Saint Maur, Forrest Walterhoefer, and Isabella Worsley.

In keeping with FREDERIC's philosophy that discovering new talent is as important as celebrating master designers, the editorial team at FREDERIC has scoured the globe to introduce the world to the best design that is yet to come. 2024 It List winners are from Paris, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Maine, Miami, New York and Charleston. Each award recipient will receive a $10,000 stipend from The FREDERIC Fund, established to support the careers of gifted designers early in their careers.



The It List

Class of 2024 will be recognized in Volume XIV of FREDERIC magazine, which hits newsstands on Oct 8, 2024.

The designers will also be celebrated at the annual It List

Awards dinner on Wednesday, October 9th at Nine Orchard. Their travel costs to attend will be covered by FREDERIC. The It List Awards gala will be hosted by FREDERIC magazine and sponsored by Matouk and Schumacher. The event will serve as a gathering of the most influential figures in the worlds of interior design and style. The winners will each be presented with the iconic leaf-shaped bronze award, commissioned last year by sculptor Stephen Antonson. The award symbolizes the transformational power in nature and in design.

"I have always believed that one of the most important jobs of being an editor is discovery-of beauty, of integrity, of authenticity and most importantly, of talent-old and new. I am so proud of the careers that I've helped launch. And it's thrilling that designers of every age have recognized FREDERIC as the place to be published. We have made our mark!" says Caponigro.

Dara Caponigro brings years of experience as a leader in identifying and recognizing great design, having served as Editor in Chief of Veranda, Style Director of Domino, Design and Decoration Director of Elle Décor, and Decoration Director of House Beautiful.

About FREDERIC

A celebration of the power of design, FREDERIC is your guide to a more beautiful life. Four times a year, FREDERIC showcases the work of the most interesting, important, and adventurous figures in the world of interior and garden design, architecture, fashion, art, travel, and entertainment. Like its namesake Frederic Schumacher, who founded storied design house F. Schumacher & Co. in 1889, FREDERIC is dedicated to the highest level of quality, with contributions from the world's top photographers, stylists, and writers. Unbeholden to trends and always open to the unexpected, its original content inspires with every page.

